Concoin (CONX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a market capitalization of $5,022.00 and $166.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.