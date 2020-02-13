ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 490,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

