ConnectJob (CJT) Price Reaches $0.0004

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One ConnectJob token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and STEX. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $46,008.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded up 94% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.26 or 0.06078679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

ConnectJob Token Profile

ConnectJob (CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_.

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.