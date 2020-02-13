Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $5,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

