ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 84,892 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of COP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 1,095,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

