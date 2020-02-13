Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0007

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00081877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.70 or 1.01491176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

