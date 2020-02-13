Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNSL opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $381.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.04. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

CNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

