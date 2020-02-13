Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

