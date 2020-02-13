Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,958. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

