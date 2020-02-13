Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.