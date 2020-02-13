Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NASDAQ CNST traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,921. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 6.93.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

