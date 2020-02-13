Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

