Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.48 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $8.43 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,954,196 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

