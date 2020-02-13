Contrasting Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (OTCMKTS:BNS)

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dimeco and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 3 0 2.33

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Dimeco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dimeco and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $33.40 million N/A $7.99 million N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.95 $6.31 billion $5.37 10.48

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dimeco has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dimeco and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 17.99% 13.65% 0.85%

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Dimeco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

