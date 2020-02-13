Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Duke Realty 0 5 4 0 2.44

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $40.66, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70% Duke Realty 44.05% 8.80% 5.25%

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 7.10 $20.67 million $2.13 13.24 Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.31 $428.97 million $1.44 26.33

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Realty beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

