Contrasting Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Cardtronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $424.42 million 0.38 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.45 $3.68 million $1.88 23.27

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Cardtronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -7.20% N/A -6.79% Cardtronics 2.21% 24.63% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Priority Technology and Cardtronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Priority Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

