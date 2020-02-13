ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTEC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Shares of CTEC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.10 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

