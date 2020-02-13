Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CSOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,625 shares of company stock worth $7,497,464. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,041. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

