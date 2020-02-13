Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,100 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 464,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CAAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 144,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $859.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.