Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.