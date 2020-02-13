Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Corteva worth $37,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000,000 after buying an additional 1,321,497 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 146,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

