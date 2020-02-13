Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,573 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.31% of Corteva worth $67,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 373,454 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 4,542,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.