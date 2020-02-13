Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,535 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,397. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

