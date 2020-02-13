CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $825.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $740.12 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 102,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,502,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244,741 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 53,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 88,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

