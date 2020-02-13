CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $780.00 at B. Riley

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $640.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $736.06. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.05. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.