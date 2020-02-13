Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $92,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $318.20. 1,437,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $211.14 and a twelve month high of $318.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.