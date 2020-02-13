Cott (BCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cott to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

BCB opened at C$20.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cott has a 52 week low of C$15.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -631.21.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

