Cott (COT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COT opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

