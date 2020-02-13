Couchain (COU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,706.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,706.00 and $6,803.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.44 or 0.06143403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00057804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00120784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.