Covanta (CVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CVA opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.