Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,570. The company has a market cap of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.