CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PMTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 1,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,080.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 90,909.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.