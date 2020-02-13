CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

