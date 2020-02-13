Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

BREW opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.