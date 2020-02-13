Cred Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bilaxy. Cred has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

