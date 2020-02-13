Credit Suisse Group Raises Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $52.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

EXC opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

