Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,080 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,900% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Shares of CS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,747. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

