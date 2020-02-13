Crispr Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 3.25.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.