Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

CRSP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,120. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.95.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

