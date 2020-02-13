Critical Comparison: Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) and Gladstone Capital (OTCMKTS:GLAD)

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bexil alerts:

Bexil has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bexil and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bexil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.49 $19.87 million $0.84 12.40

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bexil.

Profitability

This table compares Bexil and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bexil N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 48.28% 10.20% 5.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bexil and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bexil 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.43%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Bexil.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Bexil on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bexil

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. It also operates as a mutual fund underwriter or sponsor. Bexil Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Bexil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bexil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.