CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

