Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 60,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 4,123,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

