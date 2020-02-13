Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 35,731 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 143,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

