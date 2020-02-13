Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

CRWS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

