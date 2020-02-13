Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00754004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,049,097 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

