CryCash (CRC) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a market cap of $554,452.00 and approximately $6,428.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.