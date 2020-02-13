Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $292-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.19 million.Cryolife also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.17 EPS.

CRY stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 226,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,380. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

