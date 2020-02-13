CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 2,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,244. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CryoPort by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CryoPort by 44.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CryoPort in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

