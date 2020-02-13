Cryptaur Trading Up 2.1% This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.97 million and $3,546.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.85 or 0.06135885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00057606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00127838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.