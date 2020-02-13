Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $8.86 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $908.97 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,661,187,215 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Dcoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Bithumb Global, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Huobi Global, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bithumb, KuCoin, Fatbtc, CPDAX, ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Indodax and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

